Sarah (16) from Eindhoven sails around the world

Why spend months in a stuffy classroom when you can sail around the world? A group of high school students thought this was a good idea. For six months, they’ll sail across the ocean and experience the coolest things. One of them is 16-year-old Sarah Verspaandonk from Eindhoven. “At home, I do the same thing every day. I wanted to break my routine”.

It all started a year ago, when a friend of Sarah’s sailed around the world for six months on School at Sea boat. Sarah got excited and thought, “I want to do that too”. Now, a year later, she’s sailing around the world on that same boat.

After three weeks at sea, the sailboat docked on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Monday. “I can’t describe the feeling I had this morning when I saw land. It’s very special to see, after weeks at sea, that there’s still civilization besides the people on a boat”, she says.

Storm at sea

The past few weeks have been quite intense at sea, Sarah tells Omroep Brabant. “We’ve had quite a few storms on the way here. It’s quite an experience to be on a boat that’s completely tilted”.

She doesn’t suffer from seasickness, which is a good thing, because she’ll be spending the next five months on the water. “I’m a bit disoriented, but otherwise, everything’s going great. I do fall every now and then when we’re heeled over. So I don’t really have my sea legs yet”.

No cell service and homework

And those who think life on board is all sun, sea, and relaxing sailing are mistaken. Sarah has almost no cell service, so texting with friends in Brabant is out of the question. Besides, she has to attend classes and do homework. Sarah also helps with navigating and sailing, cooking, cleaning, and guard duties.

Still, that didn’t stop the Eindhoven native from joining. “How cool is it that I can do all this on a boat, for six months!” Before her adventure, she was especially looking forward to getting away from her daily routine. “You learn so many different things here. At home, I do the same thing all day long: I go to school, play hockey, and work”, she explains.

Baby orcas

The coolest thing Sarah has experienced so far? Seeing baby orcas. “We were sailing when we saw the orcas. They actually came right past our boat. That was really cool. You could see them clearly through the clear water. They were jumping up and down, and there were babies among them”, she says.

That comes at a price, though, because participating with School at Sea costs €5,000 a month. To cover that, Sarah found sponsors. “I approached a lot of companies and enthusiastically told them my story. After that, I hoped they would sponsor me. They did, and that’s why I’m enjoying being at sea now”.

If all goes according to plan, Sarah will be back in the Netherlands on 18 April, 2026. She’d rather not think about that just yet. “I’m going to miss being at sea. But also the starry sky. You can see the entire milky way here; you don’t have that in Eindhoven”.

School at Sea

This is the fourteenth time School at Sea sailboat has been sailing. This year, there are 37 students on board, aged between fifteen and seventeen, from the upper grades of Havo (higher general secondary education) and Vwo (secondary scientific education). The boat is on a six-month voyage, aiming to reach the Caribbean and sail back to the Netherlands.

On the boat, the students learn to live and work together in a small community, keep the ship running, and participate in expeditions, such as a week-long adventure through Panama and Cuba in small groups. The programme revolves around experiential learning: young people are gradually challenged to step outside their comfort zones and discover their capabilities. This way, their independence grows gradually, until they can take over the ship themselves.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob