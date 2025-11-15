Ronald Ramakers passes GLOW baton

He is especially proud of promoting local artists via GLOW. “We started working with artists from the region. You just shouldn’t be complacent and say we already have everything here. You also need to occasionally encourage artists from elsewhere.”

Expansion

Ramakers literally expanded the festival across the region. Besides Eindhoven, the festival is now also held in Helmond, Oirschot, Best , Veldhoven, and Lieshout. “A distinct identity is starting to emerge in those places—like in Best, where many things are made with amateur groups. You’re engaging with the community in the village. What is the character of the village? We even have artists participating in the artwork in their own villages.”

From fifteen light artworks in the first year to 87 in the region, the last ten years have seen a tremendous growth and participation. Director Ramakers hopes this expansion will open up more opportunities, such as free buses. “That’s not only fun, but it connects everything. Eindhoven and the region will then become one whole during GLOW. Free transportation is still beyond our control, but as GLOW, you can always make it a request.”

Free

The festival is free and should remain that way, says Ramakers. “I think that accessibility is very important. There are people who never go to see art. Those groups also come to see GLOW. GLOW makes people happy. Having happy people in your city and region is the essence of living together.”

Another achievement from Ramakers’ leadership: in 2018, GLOW established a GLOW Academy for students. There, they receive instruction in light art. Some of these students’ work will ultimately be on display during GLOW. “GLOW has undergone significant growth over the past ten years. That’s also why I, as director, now have to hand over the reins, because we need to approach the next ten years with a different energy.”

Change direction