Revolution Calling at Klokgebouw

This weekend, the Klokgebouw at Strijp-S was once again the mecca for hardcore punk enthusiasts. Bands and visitors came to Eindhoven from all corners of the globe for the fifth edition of Revolution Calling. “This festival is one of the world’s best in its genre.”

Thirty-six bands performed on three stages on Friday and Saturday. Every year, the festival books well-known names within the genre. This time, they included Hatebreed, Gorilla Biscuits, and Slapshot. “There are very few indoor punk festivals that put together a line-up like this. We are truly among the world’s best, along with a few festivals in the United States and England,” said a spokesperson for the event.

Nationalities

And that has not gone unnoticed. This year, the organisation counted 55 nationalities among its guests and visitors, ranging from China and Thailand to the United States, Italy and Spain. “We have never had so much international attention before. We have also noticed this online in the run-up to this weekend. We were already sold out three months ago.”

After this try-out, the organisation is keen to continue in Eindhoven. “The Klokgebouw and Strijp-S suit us. The industrial character. The raw, hard and unpolished nature of this location also suits this music. It gives exactly the allure you want. You don’t get that in many other large concert halls,” says the spokesperson. “We also want to use promotional videos and posters to show international visitors these old industrial buildings in Eindhoven more often.”

Reunion

The organisation was approached by other large venues in the country, but those offers were declined. “We are getting noticed with this event. They ask us how we do it,” said the spokesperson.

He believes that this approach works because the organisers themselves come from the punk scene and often know many of the bands personally. “We are a community of friends. It’s an old boys’ network. This festival therefore feels like a kind of reunion.” The location remains the same, but that does not mean that after five years, the ambitions have been achieved. “It doesn’t need to be bigger, but it can always be louder, faster and better.”

