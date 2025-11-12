Repair: bridge over Wilhelminakanaal Son closed for a week

The Houtens-brug in Son en Breugel will be closed for five days next week. The directorate-general for public works and water management will then carry out emergency repairs.

The bicycle and pedestrian bridge has a broken cylinder, essential for opening and closing the structure. A contractor is carrying out the work on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat (directorate-general for public works and water management.

Diversion

According to the organisation, the work which is planned from 17 to 21 November, will not cause any disruption to shipping. The bridge will be open during the work. Cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted via the lift bridge on Kanaalstraat and Nieuwsstraat.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob