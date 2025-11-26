Renovated village centre Aalst officially opened with Mie Pils statue

The unveiling of Mie Pils statue marked the opening of Aalst’s renovated village centre. According to the municipality, work has been done in recent years to create a more vibrant centre where residents can connect and businesses can once again see opportunities.

Over ten years ago, the call for “Give us back the village” was heard more and more frequently. In 2010, the foundation was laid with a new plan. What followed was a process involving entrepreneurs, property owners, the municipality, and a housing association.

Working together, they sought solutions: attracting new shops, creating more green spaces, and removing traffic from the village centre. This period concluded this year with the construction of fourteen apartments and six houses on Eindhovenseweg. This road had already been renovated to keep heavy freight traffic and cut-through traffic out of the village centre.

Investments

Entrepreneurs invested in, among other things, mood lighting to make the village centre more attractive. Agreements were also made with the municipality regarding the appearance and design. For example, the redevelopment of public spaces should create more space for events.

Image

The unveiling of the statue of Mie Pils in Aalst’s renovated city centre marks the symbolic conclusion of the renovation work. Mie Pils, whose married name was Peels, ran an inn in the eighteenth century. The famous Mie Pils Hut on Leenderweg in Waalre is named after her, with Peels corrupted to Pils.

“The new statue is a nod to history and a symbol of the solidarity that Aalst has fostered throughout all these years”, Alderperson Suzan van de Goor says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Info Mie Peels added by Greta