Renewed village centre of Aalst officially opened

With the unveiling of the Mie Pils statue, the renewed village centre of Aalst has been opened. According to the municipality, work has been carried out in recent years to create a more lively centre, where residents meet each other, and entrepreneurs see new opportunities.

More than ten years ago, the call ‘Give us the village back’ was heard increasingly often. In 2010, the foundation was therefore laid with a new plan. What followed was a process involving entrepreneurs, property owners, the municipality and the housing association.

Together, solutions were sought: attracting new shops, more greenery and removing traffic from the heart of the village. This period concluded this year with the construction of 14 apartments and six houses on Eindhovenseweg. That road had already been addressed earlier to keep heavy goods traffic and rat-running traffic out of the village centre.

Investments

Entrepreneurs invested in, among other things, atmospheric lighting to make the village centre more attractive. Agreements were also made with the municipality regarding appearance and layout. The redesign of the public space is intended to provide more room for events.

Image

The unveiling of the statue of Mie Pils in the renovated centre of Aalst is the symbolic conclusion of the works. Mie Pils ran an inn in the eighteenth century. The well-known Hut of Mie Pils on Leenderweg in Waalre is named after her.

“The new statue is a nod to history and a symbol of the connection that Aalst has carried throughout all these years,” said councillor Suzan van de Goor.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh