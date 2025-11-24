Recycling centre on Lodewijkstraat to close for a year

The recycling centre on Lodewijkstraat in De Hurk will close its doors on 1 December for major renovations. Once the renovations are complete, the new waste disposal site will be able to accommodate 100,000 visitors per year.

Currently, only 65,000 visitors per year can visit Lodewijkstraat. That number will increase significantly because the space at the recycling centre will be organised more efficiently. This should also reduce waiting times for visitors. The budget for the renovation is 7.5 million euros.

The new construction will include a new gatehouse and management building. A new water storage system will also be installed and solar panels will be fitted to the buildings.

To accommodate the city’s residents, the opening hours of the Acht recycling centre will be extended. From 1 December, people who need to dispose of their waste will be able to do so from 8.30 a.m. Normally, the waste disposal site does not open until 10 a.m.

The renovation of the Lodewijkstraat site is expected to take a year.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan