PSV Women post huge win

PSV Women improved their goal difference significantly on Sunday. At home, they beat SC Heerenveen 6-0.

The scoring was opened after eight minutes by Lore Jacobs. Less than ten minutes later, the lead was doubled by Chimaera Ripa. The PSV players went to the dressing room with a 2-0 scoreline.

After just over an hour of play, things suddenly sped up. Liz Rijsbergen scored the third goal. Then Nina Nijstad and Ripa made it 4-0 and 5-0 within ten minutes. Sisca Folkertsma set the final score at 6-0 in injury time.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh