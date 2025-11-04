PSV water polo player selected for the Dutch team

By
Kirti Singh
-
Pic credit: Studio040/PSV Waterpolo

National coach Branko Mitrovic has informed water polo player Fabio Jukic that he has been included in the training group for the European Championship in Serbia. The nineteen-year-old player from PSV has been invited to train with the Dutch national team starting in December.

The group currently consists of eighteen players and four goalkeepers. Ultimately, thirteen players and two goalkeepers will go to the European Championship in January, which will take place next year in Belgrade. Besides it being remarkable that such a young player is included in the training group, not many players from PSV Water Polo have been selected for TeamNL in the past.

Last season, Jukic became national champion for the first time in the club’s history with PSV’s under-18-1 boys team.

 

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleJudoka from Nuenen is the best among heavyweights as the ‘little one’
Next articleSmall acts and conversations make a big difference

LATEST NEWS

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here