PSV takes top spot with display of power

PSV dealt decisively with their closest rival AZ on Sunday. The Alkmaar team were beaten 5-1 on their home ground. Erik Feijen reported on the match for Studio040 and reflects on Monday. “PSV has been rewarded for a very strong phase.”

PSV, starting as second in the league, began particularly vigorously against the third-placed team. The Eindhoven side were 3-0 up after half an hour and hardly gave AZ a moment to breathe. “But after the 3-0, PSV relaxed somewhat,” says Feijen. “The intensity slipped out of the game. A poor pass from goalkeeper Kovar and an even weaker save from a long-range shot helped AZ back into the game.”

PSV were fortunate that AZ did not make it 3-2 just before half-time. “If that had happened, you would face a very difficult second half. Now PSV maintained control in the second half and scored twice more. It was actually a solid performance. But the last quarter of the first half does give cause for thought,” the commentator believes.

Goalkeeper

“Kovar takes too many risks in his way of building from the back. That has to change under coach Bosz, but it’s also about the manner in which he does it. He doesn’t need to dribble past opponents; he needs to be more businesslike in that regard. Then again, he looked poor on a saveable shot.”

And that did indeed break PSV, as Feijen observed. “You notice that Bosz’s team takes a mental hit, causing them – even if only briefly – to lose control of the match. They need to try to remain defensively solid when things aren’t going well on the football front. That is also part of growth and experience – it’s already much better than five weeks ago.”

Satisfied

Although PSV may not have delivered a perfect match, the dominance of the Eindhoven side was clear. This has rightfully earned them the top spot in the Eredivisie, says Erik Feijen. “PSV has been rewarded for a very strong phase. Feyenoord was beaten at home and now also AZ. PSV is now three points clear and has a better goal difference. The team under Bosz can be very satisfied with that.”

Pepi

Still, not everyone in the Eindhoven camp will be completely happy. Ricardo Pepi is the intended first striker under Bosz but sees that Guus Til is making a splash in his position. “Things are just going very well with Til and Saibari; they have proven to be a golden duo who complement and anticipate each other fantastically.”

“It makes sense not to break them up. It’s understandable that Pepi struggles with this because he is a fantastic striker. But Bosz proves himself right as PSV wins its matches convincingly week after week.”

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh