Police remove drunk fatbiker from motorway

Credit photo: Politie Eindhoven

On Saturday night, a fatbiker was pulled off the motorway by the police near the Batadorp junction near Best. The 32-year-old man from Best was cycling against traffic on the hard shoulder. “Extremely dangerous!” emphasised the police. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He received two fines.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, around four thousand times a year, someone ends up on a motorway by bicycle, scooter, mobility scooter or on foot. This happens particularly around large cities such as Den Bosch and Eindhoven. A spokesperson previously told Omroep Brabant that anyone who is on the motorway and has no business being there is referred to as a ‘motorway walker’, even if they ride scooters or bicycles.

Rijkswaterstaat provides tips for walkers or cyclists who accidentally end up on the motorway. “Climb over the crash barrier as quickly as possible. It is best to take your bicycle with you so that it does not become an obstacle for cars, but your safety is paramount.”

Even if you see someone else walking or cycling, your own safety comes first: “Do not stop or get out of your vehicle, but call 112 as soon as it is safe to do so. The police can then go directly to this motorway walker to bring them to safety.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya

 

