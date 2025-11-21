Police catch poachers red-handed

Two Nuenen residents were recently caught red-handed poaching hares with dogs. During the arrest, a dead hare was found in a car. The poachers entered the outskirts of Nuenen with a dog and weapons, releasing the dog to chase hares.

Police investigations revealed that this was not an isolated poaching incident. During a house search, several photos and videos were found. The police found images of showing (fire) weapons to posing with poached game. A third suspect was also seen on the images. According to the police, the hunt is done in a ‘brutal way’, in which the often exhausted animals have no chance at all. The police described the hunt ‘cruel’.

The dog, the dead hare and the car were confiscated. The police say that poachers use strong flashlights from their cars to search for hares and deer If they see animals, they are shot at or caught and killed with the help of (usually) greyhounds.

Brutal

The dogs are trained in such a way that they will do everything in their power to catch a rabbit, hare or deer. That is not done gently, says the police. The animals are killed in a ‘brutal and painful way’. Poaching is prohibited and can result in high fines. In some cases, it is even punishable by imprisonment.

Source: Studio040 & Omroep Brabant

Translated by Muktha Kartik