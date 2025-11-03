Pigeon thieves try to flee

Picture source Wikimedia. Photo taken by D Hochmsyr. Intended as llustration

Thieves were caught red-handed Sunday evening near the pigeon lofts on the grounds of an allotment complex on Europalaan in Nuenen. After a chase involving half the police force from Eindhoven and the Dommelstroom region, the three were arrested.

The arrest was partly thanks to the animals’ owner. A week and a half ago, the lofts were also broken into. Around eight to ten pigeons were stolen. It’s not surprising that burglars targeted the animals, as according to a 112 correspondent, some pigeons are worth around €4,000.

Cameras

After the break-in, the owner decided to install cameras to keep an eye on the property remotely. While watching the footage, he noticed lights shining and suspicious movements. He decided to investigate with friends and found three burglars.

The young thieves fled but were pursued through the fields. The police also came to assist. During their escape, the perpetrators left behind not only several stolen pigeons in a barrel, bags of food, and their fatbiikes, but also shoes, slippers, and a pair of wire cutters.

After a half-hour search, the trio was arrested. Two of them were barefoot. They were carrying pigeon rings (leg bands used to register and identify pigeons). The men were taken to the police station.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas