Nuenen wants to build 160 new homes with Beethoven money

Municipality of Nuenen will apply for a subsidy from the Beethoven scheme for 160 homes in the municipality. These homes will be built in Nuenen West and Kerkakkers in Gerwen.

The largest number of homes must be built in the village: 98. Of these, 27 are social housing and 32 are mid-range rental properties. The remaining 39 are homes in the expensive segment.

In addition, 62 homes must be added in Nuenen West. Here, 24 social housing units, twelve affordable owner-occupied homes (up to €405,000), twenty care homes, and seven sites for caravans belonging to Sinti community must be built.

Costs

To realise these projects, €4,000,000 and €2,000,000 in financing are needed, respectively. Part of these amounts must come from the Beethoven fund. Municipality of Nuenen must also contribute itself in order to claim the subsidy: €350,000 for the project in Gerwen and €495,000 for Nuenen West.

The subsidy is essential for the two projects to be realised. “Without this support, there is a risk that projects will be delayed, while the housing shortage among first-time buyers, seniors, and vulnerable target groups remains high”, the municipality writes.

Granting

It is not yet clear whether the subsidy will be granted. The projects are still in the start-up phase and face uncertainties, including financial ones. If the subsidy application is rejected, Nuenen can submit an improved application in the next subsidy round, which is likely to take place in the spring of 2026.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob