Nuenen must prepare for possible deficit

The household budget of the municipality of Nuenen still looks healthy, but the question is whether it will remain that way. If nothing changes and no more money comes from The Hague, Nuenen will be in the red in a few years time. That is the message from Finance Alderperson Bertje van Stiphout.

It is therefore clear that Nuenen – like virtually all Dutch municipalities – will have to make cutbacks in the coming years. “We have big ambitions, but the question is whether they can all be realised,” says Van Stiphout. “We can still pay for everything at the moment, but the plans for the renovation of the town hall and the arrival of a second sports hall have already been postponed to a later date.”

Van Stiphout sees that the costs for (youth) care are rising enormously. “It’s an open-ended arrangement. We simply receive too little money from the government, but we are still expected to continue to support everyone. If nothing substantial changes, we will have a shortfall of around 1.5 million euros in three years’ time. We are still able to present a stable, robust budget, but the new municipal council will really have to make cutbacks.”

‘Young people bear the brunt’

According to the councillor, care tasks consume more than 30% of the municipality of Nuenen’s available budget each year. ‘The social domain simply costs a lot of money, we realise that very well, but if no additional money comes from the national government in the long term, young people will bear the brunt. That is why we are focusing on preventing potential problems and encouraging family, neighbours, friends and associations to lend a hand.”

She knows that this does not make her very popular, but Van Stiphout (69) – who, incidentally, will be stepping down as councillor after this term – believes that cuts to subsidies for associations are unavoidable. “I’m not saying we should abolish subsidies. Certainly not. But perhaps we need to be a little stricter when assessing applications. At present, almost one hundred per cent are approved.”

