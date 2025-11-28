No speed boost for Kennedylaan!

An idea by FvD councillor, Nicolas Knoester, to increasethe speed limit on the John F. Kennedylaan to 80 kilometres per hour was swept off the table by city politics. According to the councillor, the current speed of 70 kilometres per hour feels ‘unnecessarily low’.
“Anyone who has ever driven on the Kennedylaan also knows that people do not adhere to the maximum speed of 70 km/h at all. Except for that one annoying flash where everyone has to slow down” said the FvD member. According to Knoester, the layout of the road allows people to drive faster and that is why the councillor argued that the speed should be increased to where the Kennedylaan crosses with the Ring Road.
In addition to the fact that an increase in speed would cause more nuisance for local residents, it is also not legally possible at all, according to mobility Alderperson Robert Strijk. “Within built-up areas, we have three speeds: 30, 50 and 70 km/h. We don’t know 80 kilometers per hour.”
During the city council meeting on Tuesday evening, the FvD member was the only one who voted for his own proposal.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Muktha Kartik