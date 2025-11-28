No speed boost for Kennedylaan!

“Anyone who has ever driven on the Kennedylaan also knows that people do not adhere to the maximum speed of 70 km/h at all. Except for that one annoying flash where everyone has to slow down” said the FvD member. According to Knoester, the layout of the road allows people to drive faster and that is why the councillor argued that the speed should be increased to where the Kennedylaan crosses with the Ring Road.