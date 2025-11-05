New parties still have time to participate in local elections

Now that the national elections have taken place, the municipal elections are approaching. On 18 March next year, residents will be able to go to the polls to elect new local representatives. In Eindhoven, it is not yet known who will be participating. New parties or groups of residents have until February to submit a list of candidates.

According to the municipality, parties can register their party names until just before Christmas. All candidate lists will be finalised on 2 February. Until then, parties have time to come up with an electoral list. CDA, for example, has already presented a list of candidates. Most of the major parties in Eindhoven have only announced their party leaders.

Seventeen parties

Seventeen parties participated in the last municipal elections in Eindhoven. Ultimately, twelve parties were elected to the new 45-member Municipal Council in 2022. Piratenpartij, Gewoon Eindhoven, ChristenUnie, and Denk did not win any seats. GroenLinks became the largest party, with nine seats. That party has already announced that it will participate in the local elections in the city in March, together with PvdA. After the departure of Tjeerd Ritmeester, PvdA fraction now has four seats.

After 2 February, the municipality can still reject a request to participate in the elections. For example, a party name may not ‘contravene public order’, contain more than 35 letters, or be too similar to an existing party name.

CDA (Christian democrats)

Piratenpartij (pirate party)

Gewoon Eindhoven (just Eindhoven)

ChristenUnie (Christian union)

Denk (think)

GroenLinks (green left)

PvdA (labour party)