Network outage at Máxima Medical Centre

The Máxima Medical Centre (MMC), with locations in Eindhoven and Veldhoven, is experiencing a telephone outage. The problems began on Monday early evening due to an unknown cause. Due to the network outage, appointments, treatments, and operations at Máxima MC will not take place on Tuesday.

All affected patients will be contacted personally. Máxima MC can only be reached for urgent enquiries due to the outage. Patients are therefore asked to wait until Wednesday. This also applies to making or rescheduling appointments. Care for patients already admitted to the hospital will continue. The cause of the outage is being investigated.

Temporary phone numbers: Emergency Department (ED): 06-51130216; Delivery Rooms: 06-51105634.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh