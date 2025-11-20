Muziekgebouw cancels concert by Russian-Austrian pianist

The Muziekgebouw Eindhoven has cancelled a concert by pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja. She was scheduled to perform on Thursday, December 4th, but gave a concert earlier this month at a Moscow theatre, which was free for Russian military personnel. She performed with conductor Yuri Bashmet, a very outspoken Putin supporter.

The management of the Muziekgebouw says this decision is in line with a guideline issued several years ago by the trade association of theatres and concert halls, in response to the Russian and Belarusian aggression against Ukraine. This guideline asks members not to cooperate with individuals who support Russia and Belarus in this war.

Complex

“The extent to which the directive applies to Leonskaja is complex,” the Eindhoven music venue states on its website. Despite her Russian background, she was not born in Russia and also holds Austrian citizenship. Moreover, she has been committed to supporting young musicians for years and contributing to making classical music widely accessible. No other choice “We realise we’re disappointing music lovers, but we especially want to emphasise that the grief resulting from the military conflict in Ukraine is our primary concern right now,” the Muziekgebouw stated. “Ultimately, we must conclude that the circumstances leave us no choice but to cancel the planned concert.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez