Municipality attempts to save iconic Maranathatoren

For years, it has been surrounded by fences, and every now and then pieces crumble off. But because Maranathatoren is such a striking landmark in the village of Drents Dorp, the municipality has purchased it to save it from destruction. This has put an end to a long-standing conflict over the costs of maintenance.

For more than seventy years, the tower has stood proudly above Drents Dorp (Drenth village) neighbourhood in Eindhoven. No wonder local residents have grown fond of its appearance. In fact, they want to preserve it at all costs. The threat of demolition was a nightmare scenario for a black-haired neighbour. She is delighted that it will probably be saved now. “Otherwise, I would have chained myself to the tower”, she says. “I’ve lived here for 35 years, and without the tower, it would just be bare. I couldn’t get used to it”.

In addition to being a useful landmark, the tower is also a special reminder of the 1950s, the era of reconstruction. Few buildings from that period in Eindhoven have survived the demolition hammers.

Alderperson Maes van Lanschot also believes it is worth saving the tower. That is why he bought it from Pinkstergemeente (pentecostal church) for a symbolic amount of €1. “Far too much has been demolished in Eindhoven in recent years, and this tower means a lot to the residents. It is a landmark and a beautiful piece of architecture”, he says. Whether it is worth saving the tower will only become clear after an investigation. The municipality has already set aside a sum for the work.

Dispute

The purchase also brought an end to a protracted dispute over the fate of the tower. According to Pinkstergemeente, it would be better to demolish it because the organisation did not have the money for renovation. In any case, the residents are happy with the outcome: “When I point to my house, I always point to this tower”, a lady with striking burgundy glasses says. “It’s just part of the neighbourhood”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob