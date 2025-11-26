More than 1,100 signatures for reconstruction old Town Hall

The petition ‘rebuild the old town hall of Eindhoven’ was handed over to Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem and newly appointed heritage councillor Remco van Dooren.

Initiators Sander Perquin, Rick Vermulst, and Bauke Hüsken want the municipality to “actively participate in the reconstruction of the exterior of the old town hall and to commission a feasibility study for the building’s reconstruction”. The trio is also drafting a citizen’s motion, which they hope will persuade city council to make a decision.

At the time of the presentation, the petition ‘Herbouw het oude stadhuis van Eindhoven‘ (rebuild the old town hall of Eindhoven) had gathered 1,159 signatures. By Wednesday morning, 1,177 people had signed the petition. The newly appointed heritage alderperson praised the initiative. “It’s wonderful that Eindhoven residents are involved in the city’s history.”

The old town hall was built in 1869 and was one of the first non-religious buildings designed in the Neo-Gothic style. It was built on Rechtestraat, on the site of another building that had served as Town Hall since the 16th century. In 1967 it was decided to demolish the building.

Source: Studio040/Merijn van Merrienboer

Translated by: Bob