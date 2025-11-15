Mirror villa blends in with nature

Image source: Sudio040/Omroep Brabant

In Eindhoven, the finishing touches are being put on a ‘mirror villa’ that would not look out of place as a special location in an exciting Netflix series: the façades and windows of this villa are mirrored. You think what you see are trees when you look at the house. The building is designed to blend in with nature. As of this month, the villa is on the market for €1.75 million.

The villa, with 251 square metres of living space, was designed by architect Marlies Zuidam. “We didn’t use mirrors. It’s sheet material with an aluminum layer on top that reflects light and the glass has an extra reflective coating.” Inside the house, you don’t notice this when you look out. Zuidam: “The villa should blend in with nature. The trees are projected in the mirrored façades and the glass.”

This makes the villa part of nature and seemingly swallowed up by it, the architect told Omroep Brabant. “Inside, there are large windows. It feels as if you live in the treetops.” The building contains two villas, one of which is still for sale. The house is located in the Meerhoven district, in the area called Bosrijk. “This is a wooded area. In this district, it’s all about living in the woods. We have tried to translate this into these homes.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta