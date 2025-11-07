Máxima MC wins national award

Hartfalen@home, a project of the Máxima Medical Center in Eindhoven and Veldhoven, in collaboration with ZuidZorg, has been awarded the audience award of the Association of Collaborating Top Clinical Hospitals (STZ). Patients with acute heart failure can receive medication at home via a mobile infusion pump. Thus they do not have to stay in the hospital.

This is a big improvement in healthcare. After diagnosis in the Emergency Room or at a later stage in the nursing ward, patients can go home the same day. A specialised home care team from ZuidZorg guides the patient on a daily basis. An app supports with advice in case of abnormal measurements of blood pressure, saturation and weight. In this way, the patient remains under control, without being physically in the hospital.

Frank Gommans, cardiologist at Máxima MC, is very pleased with this form of guidance. “Thanks to Hartfalen@home, we can offer hospital care in the patient’s familiar environment – and that makes all the difference.” According to him, patients feel more comfortable and safer at home and they receive care with a score between 8.0 and 8.4.

More space

In one year, 131 days of hospitalisation have been moved home, according to Mylene Frankfort, Project Leader at the Máxima MC. “For healthcare professionals, this means more space in the hospital and intensive cooperation between hospital, pharmacist and home care. We improve the care pathway and cooperation by evaluating every month and working together in a project group with all parties involved.”