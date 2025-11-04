Marjolijn Sengers will receive one of the Brabant Bokaal awards on Monday, November 10th. The founder, coordinator, programmer, and artistic director of Podium Klassiek Eindhoven will receive this award for her ‘passionate work’ on behalf of classical chamber music in Eindhoven.

Since 2008, the Brabant Bokaal has honoured individuals who volunteer in exceptional ways to Brabant’s culture and nature. A maximum of three individuals are honoured annually by the Noord-Brabant Cultural Fund. The recipients of the Brabant Bokaal have formed the De Brabantse Hoeders Foundation (The Brabant Guardians Foundation). They annually select a new cultural and Brabant-wide project.

The Cultuurfonds invests fifty million euros annually in culture and nature. This money is used for more than four thousand projects. Foundations, associations, cultural institutions, nature organisations, and individual artists can apply for financial support. The Cultuurfonds Noord-Brabant is one of twelve provincial branches.

Source: Studio040