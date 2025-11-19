Man knocked unconscious at cafe, perpetrator identified

Police believe they know the identity of the man who knocked another man unconscious outside a café on Barrierweg in Eindhoven at the end of June. Last Thursday, police released footage of the violent blow, which broke the victim’s jaw in three places.

An anonymous reporter recognised the suspect. The man is suspected of aggravated assault, but has not yet been arrested.

Blow

The victim was injured at the end of June when he got into a fight with the perpetrator on the street. The perpetrator then walked up to the victim and punched him hard in the head. The victim then lay unconscious on the ground. His jaw was broken in three places.

Four months later, he is still struggling with the consequences of the assault. He has filed a police report, Omroep Brabant reports.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob