Maes Van Lanschot resigns as Alderperson and is off to The Hague

Alderperson Maes van Lanschot exchanges a seat in the Eindhoven city council for a seat in the House of Representatives. After three and a half years, he resigns as alderperson for Sports and Finance and will relocate to The Hague, where he will become a Member of Parliament on behalf of the CDA.

Three and a half years ago, Van Lanschot swapped his career in business for Eindhoven politics. A seat in the House of Representatives was not always his ambition, but he always had a love for politics. “It was never a dream, but if we look at how things have gone in The Hague over the past two years, we must start doing a bit normal again,” says Van Lanschot.

“It is really urgent that we go back to normal” – Maes van Lanschot

And how does he want to do that? “Just by being normal with each other. Not shouting at each other, keeping your word, and being kind. Just these basic manners that our parents taught us, which were missing in The Hague lately. We have to change that.”

Van Lanschot was born in Amsterdam and came as a fairly unknown figure to Eindhoven politics. He has a background as a banker and came from an organisational consulting firm, and lived in Den Bosch, when he was asked to be alderperson in Eindhoven. He is now thoroughly grounded here and continues to live here with his family. “It’s very beautiful and inviting here. I heard from someone ‘If you were not born in Brabant, you can no longer become a Brabander. But an Eindhovener still does.”

His children attend school here, and his wife also enjoys the city. Eindhoven will remain their home for the time being. “When my wife heard of my intention to become a Member of Parliament, she had to sigh very deeply. But she happily supports me,” he laughs. Favourite moments When asked what his favourite moments have been as an alderperson, he gives two. “One was the discovery and purchase by the municipality of a coin treasure in an old farm in Tongelre. That was really a boy’s dream,” he says. “Another moment is a funeral of a man from the Indian community. They had accidentally stated on the form that he was to be buried instead of cremated. I was called late on a Saturday night: ‘We are standing here with hundreds of people, and we can’t cremeate our friend. Can you help us?’Then a chain of municipal colleagues started, and we solved it in an hour and a half. I liked that we could really help our residents.” And that’s the human thing he wants to take to The Hague. But there is also a challenge, according to Van Lanschot. “So as not to get carried away by the news and the delusions of the day, the Twitter riots etc. I intend not to participate in all that disorder.” Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem is also familiar with that world in The Hague. He was once Minister of Finance. Has he already shared some tips with Van Lanschot? “Next week we’ll sit down about that,” he laughs. On November 12, Van Lanschot’s new position begins. Remco van Dooren, group chairman of CDA Eindhoven, takes over from him as alderperson.