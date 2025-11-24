Long night for travellers at Eindhoven Airport

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Eindhoven Airport had to close for a few hours on Saturday evening due to drones flying over the airport. As a result, many flights were cancelled or diverted. This caused considerable disruption at the airport. “We were left standing outside in the cold.”

Air traffic to and from Eindhoven was temporarily suspended on Saturday evening. Many flights were diverted or cancelled. “It’s a pain. You’re tired, you’ve had a long day and you just want to go home,” a young man who has just returned from holiday tells a 112 reporter. His flight was one of many that were diverted. “But anyway, there’s not much you can do about it. Yes, just shoot those drones out of the sky and you’re done with it. But that’s probably easier said than done.”

Although air traffic resumed around half past ten in the evening, many flights were still cancelled. Many travellers were only informed late that their flight had been cancelled. Some airlines arranged a hotel, while others left travellers to find their own accommodation. One of the travellers was waiting for a flight to Poland. “We had been waiting for hours for a flight, until they said it had been cancelled,” the man said. “They told us to find a hotel. By then about five flights had been cancelled and all the hotels were full.”

As it does every day, the airport closed its doors at midnight, despite the fact that there were still travellers present. A group of travellers refused to go out into the freezing cold, forcing the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) to eventually remove the people from the airport. “People are standing outside in the freezing cold and don’t know where to go. The airport staff say we should go to the airline, but they’ve all gone home. When I asked where we could go, they said the stairwell of the car park was still open and that we could wait there until the airport reopened.”

A traveller from Malaga was more fortunate. While in the air, he heard that they had to divert to another airport. They landed in Amsterdam and took a bus back to Eindhoven Airport. “Fortunately, we made it just in time. The airport closes at midnight, and we landed at Eindhoven Airport at 11:59 p.m.,” he says. The journey took a good two hours longer, but they could finally go home. “We heard that drones had been spotted. My first thought was that it was just some mischievous kids. I don’t tend to assume the worst.”

The airport was finally cleared after 1 a.m. Flights have since resumed. The origin of the drones is unknown. Drones were also spotted above the Volkel air base. The previous evening, on Friday, drones had also been seen there. The Ministry of Defence announced on X that measures had been taken against the drones.

