Light installation during Glow shows ‘Eindhoven of the Future’

During the Glow light festival, which kicks off this coming Saturday, six so-called “city goals” will be displayed on City Hall. What do residents envision the Eindhoven of the future looking like?

The city goals are the result of hundreds of conversations, creative sessions, and events that took place over the past year and a half. “In the Eindhoven of the Future, we see each other and feel at home. It’s liveable and safe. Suitable housing is available for all ages. It’s green, the city is easily accessible, and Eindhoven is the city of technology, innovation, and design.”

According to the press release issued by the municipality, Eindhoven is “developing rapidly.” The city has much to offer: greenery, a friendly atmosphere, and space for creativity, technology, culture, and social interaction. “Economic growth is creating jobs and new opportunities, and with them, change.”

Initiative

The municipality therefore initiated a comprehensive questionnaire. Together with social and cultural institutions, businesses, and knowledge institutions, they engaged in dialogue with residents and visitors to the city—with everyone who “cares about Eindhoven.” The goal was to create a vision of “the Eindhoven of the Future.”

More than nine thousand residents and visitors, and over a hundred (social) organisations, businesses, and knowledge institutions, participated in the project. From pupils, students, and entrepreneurs to newcomers, artists, and people with mild intellectual disabilities, the participants all contributed ideas and ideas.

Ambitions

Various questions were asked, such as: “What do you want to strengthen?”, “What do you want to add?”, and “What do you want to preserve?” The answers ultimately led to six urban goals. These are “shared ambitions that will guide the Eindhoven of the Future.”