Judoka from Nuenen is the best among heavyweights as the ‘little one’

Paulien Sweers’ goal is clear: she wants to win a medal at the Olympic Games. The 22-year-old judoka from Nuenen knows what winning is like, as she claimed the European under-23 title last weekend.

Her pursuit of a place among the world’s best is tough, as she often faces judokas weighing 150 or sometimes even 200 kilograms. “But you are never without a chance,” she tells Omroep Brabant. “If you don’t have the weight, you have to use your strengths to win.” After winning the European junior title in 2023, she is now the best under-23.

Tears of joy welled up in her eyes after the victory. “The whole day went well, and the semi-final was incredibly tense. After my win, I called home and pumped myself up for the final. That match was just as tense, and the release was enormous when I won the title. A fantastic feeling, although I don’t even remember exactly what went through my mind.”

Strength training

To reach the top, the nursing student trains many hours at her judo club in Echt, Limburg. Additionally, she engages in strength training four times a week and occasionally incorporates exercises from the strongman sport. “I really love that last sport; it also brings out aspects of judo.”

Furthermore, nutrition plays a vital role in her career. “In the heavyweight category, it doesn’t matter how much you weigh, as long as it’s over 78 kilos,” says the 1.72 metre tall Sweers. “I usually weigh around 95 kilos, but following advice from heavyweights in other sports, I started eating a lot of carbohydrates in the week before a competition. That preparation suits me well, as it allows me to store reserves in my body as effectively as possible.”

Balance

She has recently started working with a sponsor who helps her with nutrition and the balance between work and rest. “A DNA test was done, and with that, we looked at what benefits my body and what doesn’t. You know, I could eat fast food because, as a heavyweight, it doesn’t matter how heavy you are. But I am fit and only consume good nutrients.”

The woman from Brabant doesn’t want to become much heavier, as that would come at the expense of strengths such as explosiveness, speed, and stamina. “Two years ago, at the juniors, the heaviest judoka was 146 kilos; this time it was nearly 200 kilos. Those are the weights you talk about, but I can definitely beat them. I know what my strengths are and want to strike with them.”

Confidence

From a sporting perspective, she hopes to be the best heavyweight in the Netherlands among the seniors in the coming years and to win medals at international tournaments. “The first time at a Grand Prix, I was so impressed that I lost immediately. The second and most recent time, I already came fifth. I am confident that I will quickly secure a podium place because I see enormous growth in my development.”

Her main goal is to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. She is aiming for a medal there, although the competition is fierce. “The level of judokas worldwide is increasing rapidly. However, if I have a goal, I will do everything in my power to achieve it. It doesn’t matter how. By working extremely hard and never giving up, I will ultimately get to where I want to be.”

