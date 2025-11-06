Jan Poortvliet helps FC Eindhoven out of tight spot

Former professional footballer Jan Poortvliet is temporarily joining the coaching staff at FC Eindhoven. Head coach Maurice Verberne broke his leg a week and a half ago and is currently unable to coach the first team.

Mike van Dijk initially stepped in to replace Verberne, but he’s also assistant coach for the Dutch Under-17 team. He has to be there for ten days after Friday to support that team, so FC Eindhoven had to look for a replacement again. Former international Jan Poortvliet has stepped in. “After Friday, Jan Poortvliet will take over as head coach until Maurice Verberne is available again,” FC Eindhoven announced on their website.

Career in Eindhoven

Poortvliet is no stranger to Eindhoven. With PSV, the Zeeland-based footballer won three national titles, two KNVB Cups, and the UEFA Cup, the tournament now known as the Europa League. He previously coached the first team at FC Eindhoven, helping the Blauwwitten reach 12th place in the Eerste Divisie in the 2009/2010 season and winning a period title that same season. He also joined the team’s coaching staff in 2021, when they finished 15th.

Trainer

Poortvliet also coached other clubs in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, including Helmond Sport and FC Den Bosch. He remained with the latter until 2013. In the following years, he coached amateur clubs VV Goes and RKSV Nuenen before moving to China to take up the position of head coach. Now he is temporarily back at the helm of FC Eindhoven.

The Blue and Whites finally managed to win again on Monday, November 3rd: after ten matches without a win, they defeated Jong AZ 2-0. Whether this marks the start of a better period depends on the coming weeks.

