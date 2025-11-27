Investment fund CEO resigns after controversy

The CEO of the Eindhoven-based investment fund DeepTechXL has resigned after being accused of inappropriate behaviour. He allegedly forced himself on three female startup founders.

The Financieel Dagblad published a reconstruction of the misconduct earlier this month. The misconduct occurred during the period when the man was a director of another investment fund: HighTechXL.

Disapproval

Under pressure from investors in that fund, the man has now withdrawn. The Brabant Development Agency, among others, expressed its disapproval on its website.

“BOM considers the behaviour described in this article unacceptable and is investigating appropriate measures, including to prevent similar situations in the future. BOM strongly supports entrepreneurship and innovation and continues to support female entrepreneurship in deep tech,” the investment firm said.

The fund manages an estimated investment pot of EUR 110 million.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez