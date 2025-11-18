Inequality and homelessness in the city widely discussed

The first in a series of debates related to the municipal elections was held on Monday evening. The debates aim to fill a basket of concrete plans in the run-up to the municipal elections in March 2026. Thom Aussems is an independent organiser of this debate series, titled “Eindhoven, a tale of two faces”.

Five politicians were invited to the debate on Monday evening. Niek Rennenberg of the Ouderen Appèl, Deborah Pruijmboom for the CDA, Danielle Stijntjes of the VVD, Chris Dams of D66, and Rosa van den Nieuwenhof for GroenLinks-PvdA were the first to speak. Joining them was an expert panel, consisting of Thijs Eradus from Springplank040, Loubna Bakra, a community builder in Woensel and Yama Saraj, a social entrepreneur.

Monologue

Thom Aussems kicked off the session with a recital from the 1859 book by Charles Dickens. According to Aussems, the book epitomises the image of hope, opportunity, despair and debt in a growing city.

The former director of housing corporation, Trudo, affirmed that nowhere in the region are inequality and income disparities as great as in Eindhoven and Helmond. “A development you often see around cities. But several AI tools told me that nowhere in the country is it as extreme as here”, confirmed Aussems.

Questioning During the debate, the city’s council members were questioned about the alarming number of over 2400 homeless people. And even though the parties consider it a utopia to have no more homeless people in the city by 2030, they are committed to providing shelter for all homeless children. “We don’t look at it on a case-by-case basis, because the problem is general”, said Chris Dams in his limited speaking time. He believes the solution is construction. “We have put this topic on the agenda. We’re constantly calling for attention to it”, said CDA member Deborah Pruijmboom. “Inequality is growing all around us. It’s a battle for space in the city; people can’t pay the bills. There’s inequality in education and in public spaces”, says Rosa van den Nieuwenhof. Options