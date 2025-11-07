Iam Expat fair in town tomorrow

The IamExpat fair will take place in Eindhoven tomorrow. It will be held in the phenomenal Klokgebouw, a building dating from the 1920s, spanning an astounding 30.000m2.

Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats from around the world, IamExpat fair is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need in one location on one day.

At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure. For visitors who want to delve a bit deeper, we also offer a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops provide valuable insights into the topics that matter most to internationals. Need help filing your tax return? Ready to start your own business? Or seeking advice on buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it’s done at one of the workshops.