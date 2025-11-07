Iam Expat fair in town tomorrow

By
Beena Arunraj
-
credit:IamExpatfair

The IamExpat fair will take place in Eindhoven tomorrow. It will be held in the phenomenal Klokgebouw, a building dating from the 1920s, spanning an astounding 30.000m2.

Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats from around the world, IamExpat fair is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need in one location on one day.

At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure. For visitors who want to delve a bit deeper, we also offer a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops provide valuable insights into the topics that matter most to internationals.

Need help filing your tax return? Ready to start your own business? Or seeking advice on buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it’s done at one of the workshops.

Take advantage of 30 educational workshops.

The IamExpat Fair Eindhoven 2025 will feature a diverse range of workshops, including home buying, career development, legal and tax advice, language learning, and more. View the complete list of 30 educational seminars and register for the ones you’re interested in attending here. You must register separately for each workshop and for the general entrance to the IamExpat Fair. Seats are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Entrance is free with online registration. Tickets are limited, get your free ticket now!

 

 
