Hundreds of parents and children welcome Sinterklaas in Son

Hundreds of parents and children welcomed Sinterklaas and his helpers in Son en Breugel on Sunday afternoon. The saint took his parcel boat ashore on Wilhelminakanaal, bringing many happy faces along the banks.

Upon arrival, Sinterklaas and his helpers were met by the Mayor. They then continued their way toward the village centre.

Sinterklaas also visited Eindhoven on Saturday. He stepped out of a pink Cadillac on 18 Septemberplein, where he was greeted by parents and children.

Saint Nicholas house

Starting Sunday, Sinterklaas will also welcome children to Sinterklaashuis (Saint Nicholas house). This year, Sinterklaas and his helpers will not be staying at Steentjeskerk in Eindhoven, but at Dippiedoe amusement park in Best.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob