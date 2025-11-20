Hundreds of parents and children welcome Sinterklaas in Son

Hundreds of parents and children welcomed Sinterklaas and his helpers in Son en Breugel on Sunday afternoon. The saint’s ship full of presents travelled along the Wilhelmina Canal. When he disembarked, he was met with many happy faces.

Sinterklaas and his helpers were greeted by the mayor, and together they continued their way toward the village centre.

Sinterklaas also visited Eindhoven on Saturday. He got out of a pink Cadillac on 18 Septemberplein, where he was greeted by parents and children.

Sinterklaas house

Starting Sunday, Saint Nicholas will also welcome children to the Sinterklaas house. This year, Saint Nicholas and his helpers will not be staying at the Steentjeskerk in Eindhoven, but at the Dippiedoe amusement park in Best.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas