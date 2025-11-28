Housing plan debate in the city council

The controversial housing plan, which has been the subject of discussion in Eindhoven politics for over six weeks, is set to be approved. A majority of the city council voted against a number of proposals to remove the exceptions to the 85 per cent affordability from the plan. But a final ‘yes’ is not yet a reality.

For a long time, it was about the controversial housing plan of Alderperson Mieke Verhees (PvdA). However, Tuesday night’s debates provided greater clarity. Interestingly, the proposal on bio-based building by GroenLinks and PvdD was tied (22-22). The council has deferred the vote to the next meeting due to the tie.

Motion of no confidence

Where the votes did not stop a motion was the no-confidence against Alderperson Mieke Verhees, submitted by the one-man faction, Forum for Democracy. FvD’er Nicolas Knoester believes that there should be consequences for the Alderperson’s actions, but he was a lone wolf in that hunt.

The rest of the city council condemned the Alderperson’s action of first sending the plan only to coalition parties, but accepted the previous apologies. In terms of content, opposition parties tried to change the piece. For example, the VVD tried to eliminate 85 percent affordability from the piece and adjust it to 72 percent. Coalition party D66 was positive about this proposal, but still voted against it. “We have made other agreements,” said group chairman Chris Dams.

Exclusive neighbourhood

SP’s proposals to scrap exceptions to the 85 per cent from the plan did not receive a majority either. “The entire station area will soon become an exception and thus an exclusive district central to Eindhoven”, said SP councillor Jannie Visscher. The city council will reach a final decision at the next city council meeting on December 16.

Source: Studio040