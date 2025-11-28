Free Winter Fair with ‘granny’ cake contest

On Saturday 6 December 2025, the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven will be the setting for the Winter Market. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors can explore three floors of stalls, music and activities.

A notable feature is the Grannies’ Winter Cakes Contest, where grandmothers* from Eindhoven present their best winter cakes. During the market, local makers and organisations showcase their handmade products, winter snacks and creative projects.

Live performances and surprise acts are planned on the ground floor. The first floor offers various workshops; the upper floors focus on various international communities, food, and additional music.

Admission to the Winter Market Eindhoven is free.

* Whether ‘grandmother’ is just an epithet for an elderly lady or whether they need to provide proof of at least one grandchild is unclear. [Comment added by EN editor, with apologies to elderly ladies who might be offended by this slightly derogatory term.]

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta, with use of DeepL