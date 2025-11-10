First Nintendo shop in Benelux opens in Eindhoven

Game developer Nintendo has chosen Eindhoven as the location for the company’s first physical store in the Benelux. The new shop will be located in a toy store in the Heuvel shopping centre from this weekend onwards.

The first European shop opened earlier in the German town of Ulm near Stuttgart. From this weekend onwards, gaming enthusiasts can also visit Eindhoven. A spokesperson for the toy shop explains why Nintendo chose 040 for such a shop-in-shop.

”The location of this branch is interesting, but the fact that many internationals live in Eindhoven also determined our choice. Nintendo expects many of those internationals to be enthusiastic.”

Whether you’re trying to reach the flag with Super Mario or just want to race for a bit, Nintendo Games have been popular in the Netherlands since the 1980s.

The official opening is on Saturday. The most famous character from the games themselves, the Italian plumber Super Mario, will also be present for a meet & greet.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan