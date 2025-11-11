The first revellers gathered in Eindhoven’s city centre on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the start of the new carnival season. Like last year, the Eleventh of the Eleventh begins in the late afternoon.

A party was held earlier in the afternoon at the Muziekgebouw. ​​From the latter half of the afternoon, carnival music also filled the air outside. A large stage and beer taps have been set up in the Markt. Various artists have also been invited, such as De Kapotte Kachels, Valse Kraaien, and the Bockelullo’s.

Growth

Elluf Elluf, as the Eindhoven edition is called, is growing in popularity. Since the festival moved from Stratumseind ​​to the Markt, more revellers have gathered. Last year, around 3,000 people flocked to the square. The Eindhoven Carnival Federation and the Elluf-Elluf committee aim to grow to 10,000 visitors in the coming years.

Source: Studio040