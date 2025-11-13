Final phase sees PSV Women defeated against Eintracht Frankfurt

PSV Women suffered a painful defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 of the European Cup. Roeland ten Berge’s team led for a long time, but conceded two goals in the closing stages.

The first real chance fell to the German visitors, but goalkeeper Nicky Evrard made the save. Moments later, the other side found the net. Nina Nijstad’s shot was saved by the German goalkeeper. The rebound was tapped in by Lore Jacobs.

In the second half, Eintracht Frankfurt pressed on. A powerful shot sailed just over Evrard’s goal. The PSV players held on for a long time, but eventually succumbed to the Germans’ pressure. Captain Laura Freigang equalised in the 85th minute. Five minutes later, PSV Women were defeated 1-2. Next Thursday, PSV Women will play the second leg in Frankfurt.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez