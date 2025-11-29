Fifty year Surinamese independence celebration at Eindhoven

November 25, 2005 marked fifty years since Suriname became an independent country in South America. The Surinamese community in Eindhoven will be celebrating this occasion with a grand event with music, dance and conversations. This is planned next Saturday in the Philipshuis.

The community building on the Fakellaan in Woensel-Noord is the venue for the occasion. Leo Wouter of the Mi Bosie foundation (‘I kiss you’) explains : “Normally about fifty people attend. Because of the anniversary, we expect about 110 people, who would not fit in the other community centre.”

Leo is not surprised about that high turnout because origin is a topic among Surinamese Dutch across all ages. He does have an explanation for this: “During corona, everyone was at home and started to wonder more and more where they came from.”

Mi Bosie was founded in Eindhoven in 1989 for that group. The foundation focuses on people with a Surinamese background or who have a connection with the country in some way. For this growing group, festivities such as fifty years of independence are organised. Srefidensi Dey, as the party is called, starts next Saturday at half past one in the afternoon.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Muktha Kartik