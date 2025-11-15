Fifty homes in two former schools

By
Greta Timmers
-

Two old school buildings in the Woensel district of Eindhoven have been given a new lease of life. Fifty homes have now been created in the buildings on Alard du Hamelstraat and Barrierweg.

According to the Woonbedrijf housing association, the new homes are primarily intended for young adults. “For them, finding affordable housing often feels like an impossible mission these days,” explains Roy Beijnsberger of Woonbedrijf.

Demolition

The former school building on Alard du Hamelstraat first had to be largely demolished because the structure was too weak and the old building did not meet fire safety requirements. However, old characteristic elements have been preserved, such as the façade and the brickwork.

The original school building building

Transformation

The two construction projects are part of a broader program by the corporation. Five former school locations in Eindhoven and Helmond are being converted into social housing.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta, using DeepL

