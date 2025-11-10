Explosion at Italian store in Nuenen centre

An explosive device went off in the centre of Nuenen overnight, destroying the front door of an Italian delicatessen on Vincent van Goghstraat.

No one was injured.The inhanitants living in the aparments over the shop managed to escape.

Research

The explosive was stuck to the shop door, a 911 correspondent reported. It’s unclear why this was done. Police are still investigating.

Apartments

There are several apartments above the store. The area around the store was cordoned off with tape to ensure the situation was safe and to secure any traces.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas