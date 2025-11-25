The commotion surrounding drone sightings on Saturday evening at Eindhoven Airport and other locations raises many questions about what drones can and cannot do, how they are detected, and what rules apply to pilots. “Downing drones is only permitted in emergencies.”

Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport was halted on Saturday evening due to drones flying in the area. According to State Secretary Gijs Tuinman, these were “small drones” that are “simply available at MediaMarkt.” Minister Ruben Brekelmans claims that “weapons” were deployed against the drones, but he declined to specify which ones. No evidence, such as footage or detection data, has been released. It is also unknown whether any suspects have been arrested.

The question, therefore, remains: who is behind the unauthorised flights? Every (hobby) drone pilot should be aware of the so-called no-fly zones, according to Wiebe de Jager, a professional drone operator. He has his own company that produces drone videos and photos. He has also published several books on the subject.

“It’s common knowledge that flight restrictions apply in certain places,” says De Jager. “And flying near an airport can result in a hefty fine. Up to €8,700 for multiple violations. And deliberately causing unsafe situations can even lead to a prison sentence.”

Detecting

According to De Jager, drones can be detected, but this depends on the type of drone. “Commercial drones are relatively easy to detect with RF detectors. Some systems combine radar, RF analysis, cameras, and microphones to provide a more complete picture.” Incidentally, professional operators with additional permits can fly anywhere. “At least as long as they work according to protocol and always in consultation with air traffic control.”

De Jager is very clear about the danger of drones near an airport: “A collision can cause damage. Aircraft don’t simply crash from a single collision, but air traffic control will always take measures and, if necessary, halt air traffic to avoid any risk.” The Ministry of Defence doesn’t provide any information on the location of detectors, but according to an experienced drone pilot, you can assume such equipment is installed near major cities and airports.

Drone flight maps

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is responsible for aviation safety, both in the air and on the ground. According to a spokesperson, European regulations apply to drone flying. “They help ensure that safety is maintained. They can be found on the government website so that everyone can access them. Depending on the risk of the flight, more or less stringent requirements apply to flight operations.”

The legislation also allows Member States to designate specific areas where flying is prohibited. “Or, areas are designated where additional requirements apply to (still) flying,” the spokesperson said. These no-fly zones apply, for example, near helipads or (military) airports in the Netherlands. These areas are visualised on drone flight maps from GoDrone and Aeret Map Viewer.

Deactivation

If necessary, the Ministry of Defence can easily deactivate drones. De Jager: “Jamming signals or shooting down drones is legally and operationally complex, but is permitted in emergency situations. Shooting a drone or disrupting its signal also carries other risks, for example, to the surrounding area. Regaining control is only possible with highly specialised equipment.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by :Ayşenur Kuran