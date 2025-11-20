Exercising at asylum centre

Students from Fontys Sports College are encouraging asylum seekers to exercise. This allows residents of the asylum seekers’ centre on Antoon Coolenlaan to participate in sports afternoons twice a week. “I’m learning things I didn’t know before.”

It’s a collaboration between the programme, the municipality of Eindhoven, and the organisation Wasbeer en Pauw. The programme is located near the asylum seekers’ centre. “We sat down with Fontys to explore how we can connect refugees with students there,” says Aldermperson Samir Toub. “That ties into our goal of ensuring residentsa quick connection with the city. You want to know your neighbours well.”

One of the students mentoring the athletes for his internship is first-year Dane van Russel. He’s got to know his neighbours well. “I had a class recently, and I suddenly saw a few of those people I know from my internship, and it was nice to chat. That’s really nice. I think we as students can learn a lot from them too.”

Sport

Every week they get a different sport to play. Some sports the asylum seekers are already familiar with, like soccer and basketball. Others are newer, like hockey. One of the residents is Emmanuel from Liberia. His favourite sport is soccer. “I’m already a soccer player. I’m even a coach,” he says. “I love the sport. But playing sports with the students also gives me more knowledge and keeps me fit. I also encourage the younger residents to join the students. It’s good for their health,” Emmanuel says.

Destiny, an asylum seekers’ centre resident, prefers basketball. “It’s good; I’m learning things I didn’t know before. I’ve also never played with a whole team before,” he says. “They help me with that.” Relaxation The refugees at the asylum centre face an uncertain future. They are waiting for confirmation on whether they will be allowed to stay in the Netherlands. Exercise is not only physically beneficial, but also provides distraction and relaxation. “It’s a rewarding internship,” says Dane. “You can see how cheerful the people are when you walk in. You immediately hear people asking what they’re doing that day, and that’s just wonderful. It makes ne happy.” “It’s great fun. People really lose themselves in it, in sports,” observes second-year student Dani Willems. “They can get rid of their energy. So do I, you know.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez