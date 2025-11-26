Eindhoven turns orange

“Orange the World” campaign is raising global awareness for ending violence against women and girls. Eindhoven is participating in various actions through 10 December.

Buildings in the city will be illuminated, and a graffiti protest wall by artist Annabelle van Groesen will be unveiled.

Violence

Violence against women often begins unnoticed, even invisibly, according to the municipality. By recognising signals and acting together, we prevent violence from escalating, is the message.

For example, the municipality is organising the photo exhibition “Stop Straatintimidatie” (stop street intimidation”). It can be visited at city hall until 10 December. Six locations in the city will also be illuminated in orange: De Zwerm (underpass between Rondweg and Montgomerylaan), De Witte Dame, Dommelbrug (Dommel bridge) (between city hall and Van Abbe), Lichtnaald, Hovenring, and the bridge at Tegenbosch.

Hope

Worldwide, one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence, according to the municipality. In the Netherlands, tens of thousands of women report domestic violence every year. The colour orange symbolises hope and a future without violence. That’s why buildings and public places worldwide will be illuminated in orange. With this campaign, the initiators want to create awareness and call for action.

For more information: Orange the World

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob