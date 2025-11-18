DAE Moves Trans Realities Lab to High Tech Campus in 2026

The Design Academy Eindhoven will relocate its Trans Realities Lab (TRL) to the High Tech Campus (HTC). There, it will join 3eality, an innovation hub for technologies related to virtual and augmented reality.

TRL will be located on the campus starting in 2026 and is intended to remain there for the long term. At the HTC, the TRL team, led by Professor Ian Biscoe, will explore opportunities to collaborate with researchers, startups, and other companies in the field of virtual reality.

“This location offers us exceptional opportunities to initiate new research collaborations. Students will have the chance to interact directly with industry and end-users, which will benefit them in their future careers,” says Biscoe.

Strong Bond

“Our first collaboration with HTC began two years ago when they participated in a lab program. Since then, we have built strong relationships with the HTC and 3eality teams, providing a solid foundation for this new initiative.”

Merger

HTC director Otto van den Bogaard is also pleased with the arrival of the DAE on campus. “The arrival of the TRL marks the convergence of technology and design in Eindhoven,” says Van den Bogaard. “That’s something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”

Source: Studio040