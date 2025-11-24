Defence expert explains drones over airport

Image source: wikimedia commons

Drones were spotted over Eindhoven Airport last weekend. Air traffic was temporarily halted. Pieter Cobelens, director of the Military Intelligence and Security Service for many years, offers an explanation. “There must be someone behind it who enjoys causing unrest.”

Omroep Brabant asked Cobelens five questions: who could be behind it and why.

Many people think the Russians are behind this. How likely is that?

“That’s indeed often the first thing you hear. It’s possible. But I think it’s more likely that it’s adventurers or mischievous youngsters who find it exciting to see if they’ll get caught, like hackers do,” explains Pieter Cobelens. “Or climate activists who want to shut down air traffic. Why would the Russians do this? They don’t need it for reconnaissance. It could be to keep us busy. Of course, they’ve done that before by cutting cables at sea and flying planes into the airspace of the Baltic states. That costs money, time, and resources. But before you blame a country for this, you need hard evidence, and that’s all lacking as yet.”

What could be the reason why so many drones are spotted over airports and military airfields?

It’s possible they’re using cameras for reconnaissance and want to film military objects. But I have my doubts about that, because countries can make observations much more easily using satellites, for example, without us realising they’re watching us. So, it must be someone or something who enjoys causing unrest. It makes people uneasy.

Drones were shot at in Volkel. Is that the best way to take them out?

If that’s true, it’s a tricky situation. You must be certain that if you miss that drone, the bullet will land in a place where it can’t do any harm. What goes up, comes down. If you’re not sure what’s underneath, the damage can be significant and you do not know if that weighs up. If it turns out to be a prank and you’ve injured someone or worse, you’ll be blaming yourself for years to come.

How can we stop the drones?

We need to quickly ensure that we can more easily see, identify, and act against drones, preferably without exploding or crashing them. Some companies are working on radar equipment, for example, that can detect drones from a great distance. We need to move quickly with these kinds of technologies.

How do we find out who owns the drones?

“Once you get your hands on such a drone and can identify it and it’s much easier to see who’s behind it. Then you can see where the equipment comes from and where it was made. You can take them apart, look at the frequencies, and pinpoint from where they’re being controlled. The Ministry of Defence already has such technology. However, it does mean you have to spot and intercept those drones in time. It is a cat-and-mouse game.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas