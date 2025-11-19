Councillor regrets sharing controversial housing plan

Eindhoven Alderperson for Housing Mieke Verhees apologised on Tuesday evening for forwarding a plan to coalition parties. “I did this carelessly. I sincerely regret it, and it won’t happen again”.

*See below for all translations of political parties

“I really saw that the parties were angry last week. I sincerely regret that. You know me as an open, transparent Alderperson. I forwarded the document casually”, Alderman Verhees responded. “In all honesty, I was told: ‘Do you really have to share this?'”

Verhees (Pvda) emphatically denied that coalition parties had any substantive involvement in the document. “The housing programme was only adjusted based on discussions within the executive board. I simply wanted to know how the document would be received”.

A week ago, things were already heated during part one of the debate on the controversial new housing programme. Coalition parties PvdA, GroenLinks, D66, and CDA were deeply offended by the lack of coordination surrounding the housing plan. Part two was scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Distrust

And although FvD, council member Nicolas Knoester will submit a motion of no confidence, the apology from regretter Verhees was appreciated. This was also echoed by Volt council member Robin Brokmann, who indicated a week earlier that he was hurt by the Alderperson’s actions. “I appreciate the Alderperson expressing her regret.” However, when asked, he stated that trust wasn’t immediately restored. “That comes on foot and goes on horseback”.

For VVD member Danielle Stijntjes, the matter is settled in the referral issue. “The Alderperson has apologised. We discussed it for over five hours. It’s a good thing. But we will continue to monitor her critically in the coming months”.

‘Many opinions’

The housing programme issue had been occupying city politicians since the start of the autumn break. For example, additional exceptions were suddenly permitted to the strict 85 per cent affordability requirement. “Housing construction is an urgent and complex task. There are many opinions on solutions. Within City Council and the coalition, there are different views on it”, Verhees said. Within the coalition, D66 and CDA previously indicated they were concerned about the 85 per cent agreement.

Exceptions

Residential towers taller than 70 metres would be among the exceptions. These would also include projects that miss out on government subsidies due to the municipality’s affordability requirement. However, the affordability standard could also be lowered if construction is geared towards mobility.

The new exceptions would mean that 72 per cent affordable housing would be sufficient in some areas of the city. This is still higher than the national target of 66 per cent. “If a developer falls under an exception, we will enter into discussions. They must demonstrate why they cannot meet 85 per cent affordability”, Verhees assured.

Source: Studio040/Merijn van Merrienboer

Translated by: Bob

Ed.: Translation of political parties:

PvdA (Partij van de Arbeid, labour party)

GroenLinks (green left party)

D66 (democrats 66)

CDA (Christian democrats)

FvD (Forum voor Democratie, forum for democracy)

VVD (Volkspartij voor vrijheid en democratie, people’s party for freedom and democracy)