Construction of the anniversary edition of GLOW is in full swing

Picture from earlier edition of GLOW

You can’t miss it, but you can go under it: the enormous light arch that has risen on Rechtestraat in Eindhoven. It’s one of 35 light artworks on display in the city during GLOW. Preparations for the twentieth edition of the light art festival are in full swing on Monday morning.

In the middle of the shopping street stand two construction tools. Meters above the ground, four handymen are putting the finishing touches on the project. They’re hammering away and thoroughly inspecting everything once again to make sure it’s all in place. Now that the outlines are becoming increasingly visible, some passersby might be wondering. It’s the ‘Renaissance Tunnel with Celestial Gallery’, which was visible in a slightly different form on the Demer River in 2010.

For the anniversary edition, crowd favourites, as the organisers call them, are returning. For example, the light artwork ‘Windows,’ which was on display in 2017, is making its return to St. Catherine’s Church. And ‘Sunflowers for Van Gogh’ from 2019 will be on display this year in the Anne Frank Park.

Outside the city limits

Just like previous editions, GLOW will not be confined to Eindhoven’s city limits this year. The light art festival will also visit Best, Oirschot, Veldhoven, Helmond, and Lieshout. Glow begins this Saturday and runs until November 15th.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas